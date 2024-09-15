Left Menu

Houthis' Historic Missile Strike on Central Israel

The Houthis claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack, marking the first time such an attack has reached central Israel. This event prompted over two million people to seek shelter, a historic first according to a Houthis' military spokesperson.

This development marks a significant escalation in the conflict, raising concerns over the security dynamics in the region.

