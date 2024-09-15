Houthis' Historic Missile Strike on Central Israel
The Houthis claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack, marking the first time such an attack has reached central Israel. This event prompted over two million people to seek shelter, a historic first according to a Houthis' military spokesperson.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:09 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Houthis have claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack which, for the first time, reached central Israel on Sunday.
According to a statement from the Houthis' military spokesperson, the attack compelled over two million Zionists to run to shelters, a historical first.
This development marks a significant escalation in the conflict, raising concerns over the security dynamics in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement