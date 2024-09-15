Left Menu

Arrest of Politician's Son Sparks Outrage Over Child Cruelty Allegations

The son of Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg was taken into police custody for allegedly torturing a minor maid and abetting the suicide of another. While the MLA and his wife are absconding, authorities are investigating the incidents which include a teenager's suspicious death and rescue of a 17-year-old girl.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The son of an SP MLA, booked for allegedly torturing a minor maid and abetting a suicide, was taken into police custody on Sunday, officials said.

Two cases were filed against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Bhadohi Zahid Beg and his wife Seema Beg. The two are currently absconding, sources confirm.

On Sunday, police arrived at the MLA's residence and detained his 27-year-old son, Zaim Beg, for questioning, according to City Kotwali in-charge Ashwini Kumar Tripathi.

A large crowd of Samajwadi Party supporters soon gathered outside the police station following Zaim Beg's detention.

The Labour Department had registered a case against the MLA and his wife on the recommendation of Child Welfare Committee chairman P C Upadhyay, after the suicide of a teenager at their residence and subsequent rescue of a 17-year-old girl during a raid on Tuesday.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan stated that the police's anti-human trafficking team investigated the suicide case of Nazia, who was found hanging in suspicious circumstances at the MLA's home.

An additional case under Section 108 (abetting suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed against Zahid Beg and his wife on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

