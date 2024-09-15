Left Menu

Nair Hospital Professor Suspended Over Harassment Allegations

An associate professor at Nair Hospital in Mumbai was suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a medical student. A civic committee is investigating the matter and will decide the appropriate action based on their findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:51 IST
Nair Hospital Professor Suspended Over Harassment Allegations
An associate professor at the civic-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment by a medical student, an official revealed on Sunday.

The suspension was enforced on Saturday, with a civic committee currently probing the incident, the official stated.

Future actions will hinge on the findings of this investigative committee, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

