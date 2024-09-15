Left Menu

Government's Milestone Achievements in National Security and Cyber Protection

The government has significantly curbed Left Wing Extremism, reducing it to 43 districts from 200 prior to 2014. Key initiatives include arrests and surrenders of Maoists, peace agreements, a MANAS helpline for drug issues, and a focus on cyber security with plans for training 5,000 cyber commandos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government's sustained campaign against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has restricted the menace to 43 districts, down from 200 before 2014, sources stated on Sunday.

Confidential sources revealed that over 700 Maoists have been arrested, surrendered, or killed in encounters between January and September this year, with officials confident of eradicating LWE by 2026.

In the first 100 days of the BJP-led NDA government's third term, the focus has been on implementing an action plan to tackle LWE, including setting up additional security camps in affected areas.

Other government achievements in the first 100 days include a peace agreement with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), leading to 328 armed cadres renouncing violence and joining mainstream society.

The government also introduced the MANAS helpline for anonymous reporting to the Narcotics Control Bureau, a 'Samanvay' platform for cybercrime stakeholders, and plans to train 5,000 cyber commandos over the next five years to enhance cyber security.

Additionally, the Cyberdost mobile app has launched for reporting cybercrimes, along with an advanced Cyber Fraud Mitigation Center (CFMC) set up at the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) in collaboration with banks and financial intermediaries. A suspect registry now includes mobile numbers, URLs/websites, IMEI numbers, and other identifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

