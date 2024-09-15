Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Lives of Two Women in Indore

Two young women riding a scooter were killed after a speeding BMW car hit the two-wheeler in Indore, according to police reports on Sunday.

The driver of the car fled the scene after the accident, which occurred late on Saturday night. Police have registered a case against the car owner and the driver, initiating a search operation.

The tragic incident took place in the Khajrana area while Lakshmi Tomar and Diksha Jadon were returning from the Khajrana Ganesh temple fair.

"Eyewitnesses reported that a BMW car rammed into the scooter. Due to the impact, both women were thrown onto the road, sustaining critical injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries," stated Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav.

Lakshmi Tomar, the sole breadwinner of her family since her father's death last year, had been supporting her family by working in Indore. Originally from Shivpuri, Tomar's death has left her family devastated.

Diksha Jadon, originally from Gwalior, was employed at an Indore-based public sector bank. Her untimely death has shocked both her family and her colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)