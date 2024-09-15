Left Menu

Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Lives of Two Women in Indore

Two young women, Lakshmi Tomar and Diksha Jadon, died after a speeding BMW struck their scooter in Indore. The driver fled the scene, and police have registered a case. Both women, originally from different cities, were working in Indore and returning from a temple fair when the incident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:05 IST
Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Lives of Two Women in Indore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two young women riding a scooter were killed after a speeding BMW car hit the two-wheeler in Indore, according to police reports on Sunday.

The driver of the car fled the scene after the accident, which occurred late on Saturday night. Police have registered a case against the car owner and the driver, initiating a search operation.

The tragic incident took place in the Khajrana area while Lakshmi Tomar and Diksha Jadon were returning from the Khajrana Ganesh temple fair.

"Eyewitnesses reported that a BMW car rammed into the scooter. Due to the impact, both women were thrown onto the road, sustaining critical injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries," stated Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav.

Lakshmi Tomar, the sole breadwinner of her family since her father's death last year, had been supporting her family by working in Indore. Originally from Shivpuri, Tomar's death has left her family devastated.

Diksha Jadon, originally from Gwalior, was employed at an Indore-based public sector bank. Her untimely death has shocked both her family and her colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024