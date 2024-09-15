Left Menu

Houthi Missile Strikes Central Israel: Netanyahu Vows Retaliation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned of severe retaliation after the Iran-backed Houthi group from Yemen launched a missile that reached central Israel for the first time. Despite being intercepted, missile fragments caused minor injuries and damage. The attack is part of ongoing Houthi solidarity with Palestinians amid continuing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:11 IST
Houthi Missile Strikes Central Israel: Netanyahu Vows Retaliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel will impose a 'heavy price' on the Iran-aligned Houthis, who control northern Yemen, following their missile strike that reached central Israel for the first time on Sunday.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea announced that the group used a new hypersonic ballistic missile, travelling 2,040 km (1,270 miles) in just 11 1/2 minutes. An Israeli military official confirmed that albeit being intercepted, the missile fragmented in mid-air.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel moments before the impact at around 6:35 a.m. local time (0335 GMT), causing residents to seek shelter and resulting in minor injuries. Missile debris landed in fields and near a railway station, with Reuters reporting smoke billowing in an open field.

At a weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu underscored Israel's intent to retaliate fiercely against such attacks, recalling an Israeli air strike on Yemen's Hodeida port in July. The Houthis have consistently targeted Israel with missiles and drones since the Gaza conflict's escalation in October, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

The recent strike marks an escalation as previous Houthi missiles had not penetrated so deeply into Israeli territory. With another anniversary of the Gaza conflict approaching, Houthi officials signaled more attacks could ensue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024