Houthi Missile Strikes Central Israel: Netanyahu Vows Retaliation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel will impose a 'heavy price' on the Iran-aligned Houthis, who control northern Yemen, following their missile strike that reached central Israel for the first time on Sunday.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea announced that the group used a new hypersonic ballistic missile, travelling 2,040 km (1,270 miles) in just 11 1/2 minutes. An Israeli military official confirmed that albeit being intercepted, the missile fragmented in mid-air.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel moments before the impact at around 6:35 a.m. local time (0335 GMT), causing residents to seek shelter and resulting in minor injuries. Missile debris landed in fields and near a railway station, with Reuters reporting smoke billowing in an open field.

At a weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu underscored Israel's intent to retaliate fiercely against such attacks, recalling an Israeli air strike on Yemen's Hodeida port in July. The Houthis have consistently targeted Israel with missiles and drones since the Gaza conflict's escalation in October, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

The recent strike marks an escalation as previous Houthi missiles had not penetrated so deeply into Israeli territory. With another anniversary of the Gaza conflict approaching, Houthi officials signaled more attacks could ensue.

(With inputs from agencies.)