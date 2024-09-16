Left Menu

Tragedy in Shastri Park: Juveniles Apprehended in Fatal Stabbing

A 32-year-old rickshaw puller, Abdul Kayyum, was fatally stabbed by two juveniles in an attempted robbery in northeast Delhi. The 15 and 17-year-old suspects were apprehended shortly after the incident near Shastri Park. Police are investigating their involvement in previous crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 12:47 IST
In a tragic event that unfolded in Shastri Park, northeast Delhi, two juveniles allegedly stabbed to death a 32-year-old man in an attempt to snatch his mobile phone, according to police reports on Monday.

The suspects, aged 15 and 17, were apprehended from the Shastri Park area at midnight. The incident occurred near Buland Masjid at approximately 8 pm on Sunday. Abdul Kayyum, a rickshaw puller, was attacked multiple times while standing in the vicinity, leading to his death, as stated by a police officer.

The discovery was made when a passerby noticed Kayyum in a pool of blood and immediately notified the local police. CCTV footage from the area helped identify the assailants. Authorities are now examining whether the juveniles were tied to any previous criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

