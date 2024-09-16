BJP's Muraleedharan Demands Probe into Illegal Phone Tapping Allegations

Senior BJP leader and former union minister V Muraleedharan has called for legal action against ruling LDF legislator P V Anvar, accusing him of illegal phone tapping.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Muraleedharan demanded clarity on whether the state authorized this phone tapping and requested the names of officials who might be involved.

Anvar, in a recent press conference, admitted to tapping phone calls to gather evidence and alleged that the state police were tapping the phones of ministers, political leaders, and journalists. The BJP leader's demands follow Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's request for an update on the state's actions regarding these severe accusations.

