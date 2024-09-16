Left Menu

BJP's Muraleedharan Demands Probe into Illegal Phone Tapping Allegations

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has requested legal action against LDF legislator P V Anvar for allegedly tapping phone calls illegally. Muraleedharan's letter to the Chief Secretary demands clarification on whether state permissions were granted for phone tapping and requests disclosure of authorized officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:25 IST
BJP's Muraleedharan Demands Probe into Illegal Phone Tapping Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and former union minister V Muraleedharan has called for legal action against ruling LDF legislator P V Anvar, accusing him of illegal phone tapping.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Muraleedharan demanded clarity on whether the state authorized this phone tapping and requested the names of officials who might be involved.

Anvar, in a recent press conference, admitted to tapping phone calls to gather evidence and alleged that the state police were tapping the phones of ministers, political leaders, and journalists. The BJP leader's demands follow Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's request for an update on the state's actions regarding these severe accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024