BJP's Muraleedharan Demands Probe into Illegal Phone Tapping Allegations
Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has requested legal action against LDF legislator P V Anvar for allegedly tapping phone calls illegally. Muraleedharan's letter to the Chief Secretary demands clarification on whether state permissions were granted for phone tapping and requests disclosure of authorized officials.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader and former union minister V Muraleedharan has called for legal action against ruling LDF legislator P V Anvar, accusing him of illegal phone tapping.
In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Muraleedharan demanded clarity on whether the state authorized this phone tapping and requested the names of officials who might be involved.
Anvar, in a recent press conference, admitted to tapping phone calls to gather evidence and alleged that the state police were tapping the phones of ministers, political leaders, and journalists. The BJP leader's demands follow Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's request for an update on the state's actions regarding these severe accusations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Arrested for Molesting Teen in Uttarakhand
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Claims BJP Leaders Want To Join NCP-SCP
BJP Leader Takes Stand Against Kangana Ranaut's Remarks
BJP Leadership Gathers to Finalize Haryana Assembly Election Candidates
Maharashtra Congress Seeks Action Against BJP Leader's Provocative Speeches