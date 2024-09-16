Left Menu

Flag Controversy in Bihar: Two Detained Over Modified Indian Flag

Police in Bihar's Saran district detained two people for allegedly displaying India's national flag with a crescent moon and star during a Milad-un-Nabi procession. The modified flag was seized, and authorities are investigating the violation of the Flag Code of India. Further arrests are anticipated.

Updated: 16-09-2024 14:55 IST
Police in Bihar's Saran district detained two individuals on Monday for allegedly displaying India's national flag with a 'crescent moon and star' replacing the Ashoka Chakra during a procession, officials confirmed.

The altered flag was swiftly seized, and the suspects were detained. Authorities are rigorously investigating the incident, which took place in the Kopa bazar area.

A statement from Saran police highlighted that the video of the controversial flag went viral on social media. Police have urged the public to avoid sharing such content, warning that strict action will be taken against violators.

