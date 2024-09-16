British PM Keir Starmer Promises 'New Era' in Tackling People Smuggling in Rome Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to usher in 'a new era' of cross-border cooperation against people smuggling gangs during talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Monday. This marks a significant reset in the UK's ties with Europe.

Starmer has prioritized renewing relations with European Union leaders since his election win in July. Prior to meeting Meloni, the British PM promised enhanced international enforcement efforts to dismantle smuggling networks, bolster border security, and reform the asylum system. Starmer has abandoned the previous government's deportation plan to Rwanda while exploring new offshore asylum processing arrangements, akin to Italy's agreement with Albania.

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper reiterated the UK's interest in Italy-Albania's early-stage initiatives targeting organized immigration crime. Additionally, Starmer expressed interest in Italy's successful measures that led to a 60% drop in irregular sea arrivals. The talks also venture into defense issues, including the UK's role in the GCAP fighter jet project with Italy and Japan.

