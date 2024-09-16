Left Menu

British PM Keir Starmer Promises 'New Era' in Tackling People Smuggling in Rome Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer vows a fresh approach to combat people smuggling during discussions with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome. This visit is part of Starmer's effort to renew ties with Europe. Discussions include immigration enforcement and defense matters, following previous visits to Berlin, Paris, and Dublin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:26 IST
British PM Keir Starmer Promises 'New Era' in Tackling People Smuggling in Rome Talks
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to usher in 'a new era' of cross-border cooperation against people smuggling gangs during talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Monday. This marks a significant reset in the UK's ties with Europe.

Starmer has prioritized renewing relations with European Union leaders since his election win in July. Prior to meeting Meloni, the British PM promised enhanced international enforcement efforts to dismantle smuggling networks, bolster border security, and reform the asylum system. Starmer has abandoned the previous government's deportation plan to Rwanda while exploring new offshore asylum processing arrangements, akin to Italy's agreement with Albania.

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper reiterated the UK's interest in Italy-Albania's early-stage initiatives targeting organized immigration crime. Additionally, Starmer expressed interest in Italy's successful measures that led to a 60% drop in irregular sea arrivals. The talks also venture into defense issues, including the UK's role in the GCAP fighter jet project with Italy and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024