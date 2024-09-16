Left Menu

Houthi Rebels Claim Downing Another American MQ-9 Reaper Drone in Yemen

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down an American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone, providing video evidence of the strike. The U.S. military has not confirmed the incident, and past Houthi claims have been exaggerated. The rebels assert the drone was the third downed in a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:51 IST
Houthi Rebels Claim Downing Another American MQ-9 Reaper Drone in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Yemen's Houthi rebels announced on Monday that they downed another MQ-9 Reaper drone, supplying video purportedly showing a surface-to-air missile strike and subsequent wreckage. Despite a lack of immediate response from the U.S. military, the video bolstered the claim, especially following the past two unverified claims made by the Houthis.

Armed rebels were seen gathered around the wreckage, identifying parts familiar to the MQ-9. Houthi spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree confirmed the drone model but did not specify further. He mentioned this was the third Reaper drone claimed downed in a week, though previous claims lacked evidence.

The Houthi action is part of a broader campaign said to be targeting shipping in the Red Sea amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Since October, over 80 ships have been attacked with drones and missiles, resulting in the capture of one vessel, sinking two, and the death of four sailors. The Houthis declare these as responses to Israel's actions, though many targets have no direct link to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024