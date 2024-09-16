Houthi Rebels Claim Downing Another American MQ-9 Reaper Drone in Yemen

Yemen's Houthi rebels announced on Monday that they downed another MQ-9 Reaper drone, supplying video purportedly showing a surface-to-air missile strike and subsequent wreckage. Despite a lack of immediate response from the U.S. military, the video bolstered the claim, especially following the past two unverified claims made by the Houthis.

Armed rebels were seen gathered around the wreckage, identifying parts familiar to the MQ-9. Houthi spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree confirmed the drone model but did not specify further. He mentioned this was the third Reaper drone claimed downed in a week, though previous claims lacked evidence.

The Houthi action is part of a broader campaign said to be targeting shipping in the Red Sea amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Since October, over 80 ships have been attacked with drones and missiles, resulting in the capture of one vessel, sinking two, and the death of four sailors. The Houthis declare these as responses to Israel's actions, though many targets have no direct link to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)