Kalyani Group Refutes Allegations of Coercion and Influence in Legal Dispute

No power of attorney was executed by the late S.N. Kalyani in favor of her son, Kalyani Group Chairman Baba Kalyani, who has no connection to the litigations initiated during her lifetime, the group stated on Monday.

Refuting allegations that Baba Kalyani coerced his mother and exercised undue influence, a group spokesperson declared that claims made in an affidavit by Gaurishankar Kalyani, Baba Kalyani's brother, are fabricated and incorrect.

'Baba Kalyani will appropriately represent his case before the Pune District Court,' stated the spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that late S.N. Kalyani and Gaurishankar Kalyani, along with his family, resided at Parvati Nivas when she made her will in 2012, rendering any coercion allegations baseless.

The spokesperson accused vested interests of spreading misinformation with 'several factual discrepancies' to falsely portray that Baba Kalyani filed a probate application in the Pune District Court.

The group emphasized that Madan Takale and S.K. Adivrekar are the executors of S.N. Kalyani's 2012 will.

According to media reports, Gaurishankar Kalyani has filed an affidavit in the Pune Civil Court challenging the execution of their late mother Sulochana Kalyani's 2012 will while producing a new will dated December 9, 2022, which contains severe accusations against Baba Kalyani, including claims of usurping family wealth.

The over USD 3.0 billion Kalyani Group spans interests in engineering steel, automotive, industrial, renewable energy, urban infrastructure, and specialty chemicals. It has a manufacturing presence in India, Germany, Sweden, and China and owns companies such as Bharat Forge, Hikal Ltd, Kalyani Technoforge, Automotive Axles, Kalyani Global, and Synise Technologies.

