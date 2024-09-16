Left Menu

Commotion in Dakshina Kannada Amid Eid-e-Milad Celebration

Tension erupted in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, after communal clashes arose on the eve of Eid-e-Milad. Incidents of stone-pelting and provocative exchanges led to arrests and heavy police deployment. Social media played a role in escalating the situation, with some leaders issuing challenges that triggered gatherings and road blockages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalated in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, after stones were thrown at a place of worship, leading to arrests and heightened security on the eve of Eid-e-Milad. The incident in Mangaluru sparked off a series of communal clashes that were controlled by swift police action.

In Bantwal, inflammatory social media postings resulted in large gatherings and the temporary blocking of National Highway 75. Prompt police intervention prevented further unrest.

Police have registered multiple cases against individuals from both Hindu and Muslim communities who incited the conflicts. Police officials continue to maintain peace as the Eid-e-Milad celebrations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

