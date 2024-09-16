Commotion in Dakshina Kannada Amid Eid-e-Milad Celebration

Tension escalated in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, after stones were thrown at a place of worship, leading to arrests and heightened security on the eve of Eid-e-Milad. The incident in Mangaluru sparked off a series of communal clashes that were controlled by swift police action.

In Bantwal, inflammatory social media postings resulted in large gatherings and the temporary blocking of National Highway 75. Prompt police intervention prevented further unrest.

Police have registered multiple cases against individuals from both Hindu and Muslim communities who incited the conflicts. Police officials continue to maintain peace as the Eid-e-Milad celebrations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)