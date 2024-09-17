US Criticizes Israeli Military Actions in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Monday sharply criticized Israel's military for targeting schools, humanitarian workers, and civilians in Gaza. This criticism highlights growing American frustration with a close ally as the Gaza conflict approaches its first anniversary.

Thomas-Greenfield's comments came during a UN Security Council meeting where she noted that many of the recent strikes that injured or killed UN personnel and humanitarian workers were 'preventable.' The US is pushing for Israel to facilitate humanitarian operations in Palestinian territories and ensure the safety of workers and facilities.

While condemning Hamas for using civilian sites, Thomas-Greenfield urged for a cease-fire and hostage release deal. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Egypt to refine a proposal for Israel and Hamas. The call for action comes as the top UN humanitarian official in Gaza described the territory as 'hell on Earth' and condemned the lack of civilian protection.

