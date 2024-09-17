Left Menu

Bhupender Yadav Launches Cleanliness Drive Under Swachchhta Hi Sewa 2024, Inaugurates "Matri Van" at National Zoological Park

During the event, Shri Bhupender Yadav inaugurated "Matri Van" within the National Zoological Park campus, developed through an intensive cleanliness effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:57 IST
Bhupender Yadav Launches Cleanliness Drive Under Swachchhta Hi Sewa 2024, Inaugurates "Matri Van" at National Zoological Park
A nationwide effort was also undertaken, with Forest Departments across India leading plantation activities in 111 Nagar Vans (urban forests) and 55 Tiger Reserves. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, alongside Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, launched a nationwide cleanliness drive under the "Swachchhta Hi Sewa 2024" initiative today. The drive marks the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, emphasizing a clean and green India.

During the event, Shri Bhupender Yadav inaugurated "Matri Van" within the National Zoological Park campus, developed through an intensive cleanliness effort. Both ministers, along with schoolchildren, participated in a symbolic tree plantation to highlight the importance of environmental stewardship.

A nationwide effort was also undertaken, with Forest Departments across India leading plantation activities in 111 Nagar Vans (urban forests) and 55 Tiger Reserves. The initiative reinforces the government's commitment to expanding green cover and safeguarding biodiversity.

Addressing the participants, Shri Bhupender Yadav called for a collective effort to protect the environment, underscoring the importance of "Swabhav" (behavior), "Sanskar" (values), "Zimmedari" (responsibility), and "Bhaagidari" (collective participation) in the campaign. He also administered a Swachchhta pledge, inspiring citizens to take action in promoting cleanliness and sustainability.

The event featured more than 100 students and teachers actively engaging in the cleanliness and plantation drives. A nukkad natak (street play) by school children further emphasized the significance of maintaining a clean environment.

Senior officials, including Smt. Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Ministry, and other dignitaries, participated in the event, which highlights the central role of community involvement in ensuring a greener and cleaner future for India.

 
 

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024