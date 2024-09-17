Bhupender Yadav Launches Cleanliness Drive Under Swachchhta Hi Sewa 2024, Inaugurates "Matri Van" at National Zoological Park

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, alongside Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, launched a nationwide cleanliness drive under the "Swachchhta Hi Sewa 2024" initiative today. The drive marks the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, emphasizing a clean and green India.

During the event, Shri Bhupender Yadav inaugurated "Matri Van" within the National Zoological Park campus, developed through an intensive cleanliness effort. Both ministers, along with schoolchildren, participated in a symbolic tree plantation to highlight the importance of environmental stewardship.

A nationwide effort was also undertaken, with Forest Departments across India leading plantation activities in 111 Nagar Vans (urban forests) and 55 Tiger Reserves. The initiative reinforces the government's commitment to expanding green cover and safeguarding biodiversity.

Addressing the participants, Shri Bhupender Yadav called for a collective effort to protect the environment, underscoring the importance of "Swabhav" (behavior), "Sanskar" (values), "Zimmedari" (responsibility), and "Bhaagidari" (collective participation) in the campaign. He also administered a Swachchhta pledge, inspiring citizens to take action in promoting cleanliness and sustainability.

The event featured more than 100 students and teachers actively engaging in the cleanliness and plantation drives. A nukkad natak (street play) by school children further emphasized the significance of maintaining a clean environment.

Senior officials, including Smt. Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Ministry, and other dignitaries, participated in the event, which highlights the central role of community involvement in ensuring a greener and cleaner future for India.