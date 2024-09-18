Left Menu

Man Apprehended for Allegedly Trying to Set Elderly Woman on Fire in Vrindavan

In Vrindavan city, a man named Vikram has been apprehended for allegedly trying to set 50-year-old Sharda Devi on fire. Sharda Devi, who was partially burned, has been hospitalized. Police are interrogating Vikram and have formed three teams for investigation. The victim had been residing near Mathura Vrindavan railway line for a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:44 IST
In a shocking turn of events in Vrindavan city, police have apprehended a man named Vikram for allegedly attempting to set an elderly woman, Sharda Devi, on fire. The horrifying incident occurred late Monday night on the outskirts of Chaitanya Vihar colony.

Shocking details emerged when the partially burned 50-year-old victim was discovered by passersby on Tuesday morning. She was initially treated at a local hospital but was later transferred to S.N. Medical College in Agra for advanced care.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey confirmed that three teams are actively investigating the matter. Devi, originally from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, had resided in a hut near the Mathura Vrindavan railway line for about a month. The police are yet to determine whether Vikram, currently under interrogation, is a 'sadhu' as initially suspected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

