Man Apprehended for Allegedly Trying to Set Elderly Woman on Fire in Vrindavan

In a shocking turn of events in Vrindavan city, police have apprehended a man named Vikram for allegedly attempting to set an elderly woman, Sharda Devi, on fire. The horrifying incident occurred late Monday night on the outskirts of Chaitanya Vihar colony.

Shocking details emerged when the partially burned 50-year-old victim was discovered by passersby on Tuesday morning. She was initially treated at a local hospital but was later transferred to S.N. Medical College in Agra for advanced care.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey confirmed that three teams are actively investigating the matter. Devi, originally from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, had resided in a hut near the Mathura Vrindavan railway line for about a month. The police are yet to determine whether Vikram, currently under interrogation, is a 'sadhu' as initially suspected.

(With inputs from agencies.)