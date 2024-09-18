India Moves Towards 'One Nation, One Election'

The Union Cabinet has given a nod to the 'one nation, one election' proposal, a significant political reform recommended by a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the development following the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The recommendation aims to synchronize the elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as an initial step, followed by the integration of local body polls. Additionally, the committee suggested creating a common electoral roll and voter ID system overseen by the Election Commission of India in collaboration with state authorities.

The panel proposed 18 constitutional amendments and the establishment of an 'Implementation Group' to facilitate the enactment of these recommendations. Certain changes, such as the unified electoral roll, would still require ratification from at least half of the state legislatures to come into effect. Meanwhile, the Law Commission is anticipated to release its own report on the matter soon.

