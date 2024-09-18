Left Menu

India Moves Towards 'One Nation, One Election'

The Union Cabinet approved the 'one nation, one election' proposal, which aims to synchronize the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies, and local body polls. The high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind recommended several constitutional amendments, a common electoral roll, and a unified voter ID system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:48 IST
India Moves Towards 'One Nation, One Election'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has given a nod to the 'one nation, one election' proposal, a significant political reform recommended by a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the development following the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The recommendation aims to synchronize the elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as an initial step, followed by the integration of local body polls. Additionally, the committee suggested creating a common electoral roll and voter ID system overseen by the Election Commission of India in collaboration with state authorities.

The panel proposed 18 constitutional amendments and the establishment of an 'Implementation Group' to facilitate the enactment of these recommendations. Certain changes, such as the unified electoral roll, would still require ratification from at least half of the state legislatures to come into effect. Meanwhile, the Law Commission is anticipated to release its own report on the matter soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024