Tragic Family Incident in Nashik: Police Suspect Murder-Suicide

The bodies of Vijay Manikrao Sahane, his wife Dnyaneshwari, and their 10-year-old daughter Ananya were found in their home in Nashik, Maharashtra. Police suspect the couple died by suicide after strangling their daughter. The Indiranagar police are investigating the incident to determine the exact motive.

Tragic Family Incident in Nashik: Police Suspect Murder-Suicide
The bodies of a man, his wife, and their 10-year-old daughter were discovered in their Nashik home, with police indicating a suspected case of murder-suicide. The deceased are Vijay Manikrao Sahane, 41, his wife Dnyaneshwari Vijay Sahane, 32, and their daughter Ananya Vijay Sahane.

The tragic discovery was made on Tuesday at Gangadeep Row House, Saraf Nagar, after Vijay's father returned home and found no response. Neighbors alerted the authorities, who then forced open the door. The couple was found hanging from ceiling fans, while Ananya's body lay nearby, suggesting strangulation.

The exact motive remains unclear, and the Indiranagar police are thoroughly investigating the incident to ascertain the reasons behind this devastating act.

