Punjab Plagued by Space Crunch for Foodgrain Storage, CM Mann Appeals to Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has raised concerns about a severe shortage of storage space for foodgrains in the state. In a letter to Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mann requested immediate action to liquidate existing stockpiles, emphasizing the urgency ahead of the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:34 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has flagged an urgent issue with Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi regarding a significant shortage of storage space for foodgrains in the state.

In a letter, Mann highlighted that since May, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has faced a persistent space crunch, thereby disrupting rice deliveries for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2023-24.

Mann urged the Centre to mobilize additional rakes of wheat and paddy and liquidate 20 LMT of food grains monthly to create sufficient storage for the upcoming KMS 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

