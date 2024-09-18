Punjab Plagued by Space Crunch for Foodgrain Storage, CM Mann Appeals to Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has flagged an urgent issue with Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi regarding a significant shortage of storage space for foodgrains in the state.

In a letter, Mann highlighted that since May, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has faced a persistent space crunch, thereby disrupting rice deliveries for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2023-24.

Mann urged the Centre to mobilize additional rakes of wheat and paddy and liquidate 20 LMT of food grains monthly to create sufficient storage for the upcoming KMS 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)