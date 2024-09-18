Punjab Plagued by Space Crunch for Foodgrain Storage, CM Mann Appeals to Centre
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has raised concerns about a severe shortage of storage space for foodgrains in the state. In a letter to Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mann requested immediate action to liquidate existing stockpiles, emphasizing the urgency ahead of the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has flagged an urgent issue with Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi regarding a significant shortage of storage space for foodgrains in the state.
In a letter, Mann highlighted that since May, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has faced a persistent space crunch, thereby disrupting rice deliveries for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2023-24.
Mann urged the Centre to mobilize additional rakes of wheat and paddy and liquidate 20 LMT of food grains monthly to create sufficient storage for the upcoming KMS 2024-25.
