Tunisian Presidential Candidate Ayachi Zammel Sentenced Amid Controversy
Ayachi Zammel, a Tunisian presidential candidate, was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for falsifying popular endorsements. His lawyer, Abdessattar Massoudi, claims the verdict is politically motivated and aimed at undermining Zammel's chances in the upcoming election. Zammel was arrested two weeks ago.
Ayachi Zammel, a candidate in the upcoming Tunisian presidential election, has been sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for allegedly falsifying popular endorsements, according to his lawyer, Abdessattar Massoudi. The verdict comes just three weeks before the vote.
Massoudi described the ruling as politically motivated, unfair, and intended to sabotage Zammel's prospects in the race. 'The verdict is politically motivated, unfair and aims to undermine his chances in the presidential race,' Massoudi told Reuters.
Zammel's legal troubles began two weeks ago with his arrest on these charges, which have now culminated in this contentious prison sentence.
