Congress Slams NDA Over Nawada Arson Incident, Citing 'Jungle Raj'

The Congress on Thursday criticized the NDA government in Bihar over the recent arson incident in Nawada, calling it a clear sign of the prevailing 'jungle raj' in the state and accusing the administration of showing 'utter indifference' towards Dalits and the underprivileged.

According to Congress leaders, over 80 houses were set ablaze, contrasting with the police report of 21. Preliminary investigations indicate that the origin of the incident, which occurred in Manjhi Tola under Mufassil police station area on Wednesday evening, may stem from a land dispute. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but ten individuals have been detained as a search continues for other suspects.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a Hindi post on X, condemned the arson and criticized the NDA's 'double engine government' for fostering an environment of lawlessness, particularly against Dalits. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these sentiments, calling the situation 'horrific' and 'condemnable' while demanding stricter actions against those responsible and proper rehabilitation for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)