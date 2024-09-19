Left Menu

Youth Arrested for Kidnapping and Raping Minor Girl in Major Crackdown

An 18-year-old named Bablu Rajbhar was arrested for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor girl. The incident took place on September 9 and led to his arrest following a complaint by the girl's mother. Rajbhar faces charges under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:37 IST
An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl here, police said on Thursday.

On September 9, Bablu Rajbhar reportedly kidnapped and raped the girl, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Fahim Qureshi.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint by the girl's mother. ''Bablu Rajbhar was arrested by a police team on Wednesday and subsequently remanded to judicial custody for 14 days,'' the officer stated.

