Youth Arrested for Kidnapping and Raping Minor Girl in Major Crackdown
An 18-year-old named Bablu Rajbhar was arrested for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor girl. The incident took place on September 9 and led to his arrest following a complaint by the girl's mother. Rajbhar faces charges under the POCSO Act.
An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl here, police said on Thursday.
On September 9, Bablu Rajbhar reportedly kidnapped and raped the girl, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Fahim Qureshi.
A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint by the girl's mother. ''Bablu Rajbhar was arrested by a police team on Wednesday and subsequently remanded to judicial custody for 14 days,'' the officer stated.
