Left Menu

FATF Report Highlights Need for Major Improvements in India's AML/CFT Prosecution

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) released its mutual evaluation report on India, highlighting the effectiveness of India's anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) system, but stressing the need for major improvements. India is placed in the 'regular follow up' category and will be re-evaluated in 2031.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:16 IST
FATF Report Highlights Need for Major Improvements in India's AML/CFT Prosecution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) launched its comprehensive mutual evaluation report on India's anti-money laundering and terror financing systems on Thursday, identifying significant areas for improvement despite overall effectiveness.

The report, issued after the FATF adopted its assessment in the June plenary session, spans 368 pages and comes 13 years after the last review in 2010. Following an on-site visit by FATF experts last November, India has been categorized in the 'regular follow up' group, joining only four other G20 nations in this category.

The report criticized India's prosecution efforts in money laundering and terror financing cases, stressing the need for substantial improvements. It also urged better protections for the non-profit sector against terror abuse, highlighting threats from ISIL and Al Qaeda-linked groups in Jammu and Kashmir. India's next evaluation is scheduled for 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024