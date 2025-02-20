Left Menu

Lokayukta's MUDA Scam Report Ignites Controversy

Karnataka Lokayukta SP Udesh filed an 8,000-page interim report for the MUDA scam, declared 'not actionable' due to insufficient evidence. Critics, including complainant Snehamayi Krishna, accuse the Lokayukta of shielding political leaders and vow to challenge the findings in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:14 IST
Lokayukta's MUDA Scam Report Ignites Controversy
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development within the Karnataka Lokayukta's investigation into the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, SP Udesh has submitted an 8,000-page interim report. On Thursday, officials delivered the report to the People's Representative Court in Bengaluru in four bags containing comprehensive documents related to the case.

Lokayukta SP Udesh stated that "the investigation is progressing as per procedure," highlighting the importance of the vast documents in shaping the inquiry. Earlier, the Lokayukta Police informed complainant Snehamayi Krishna that allegations in the MUDA scam case lacked substantiation due to insufficient evidence.

The Lokayukta's review found the allegations against the accused to be civil or misinterpreted within legal frameworks, prompting the 'not actionable' label and a subsequent final report to court. Snehamayi Krishna and opposition figures accused the Lokayukta of political bias, promising court challenges as they criticized the report's conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025