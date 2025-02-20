Lokayukta's MUDA Scam Report Ignites Controversy

In a significant development within the Karnataka Lokayukta's investigation into the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, SP Udesh has submitted an 8,000-page interim report. On Thursday, officials delivered the report to the People's Representative Court in Bengaluru in four bags containing comprehensive documents related to the case.

Lokayukta SP Udesh stated that "the investigation is progressing as per procedure," highlighting the importance of the vast documents in shaping the inquiry. Earlier, the Lokayukta Police informed complainant Snehamayi Krishna that allegations in the MUDA scam case lacked substantiation due to insufficient evidence.

The Lokayukta's review found the allegations against the accused to be civil or misinterpreted within legal frameworks, prompting the 'not actionable' label and a subsequent final report to court. Snehamayi Krishna and opposition figures accused the Lokayukta of political bias, promising court challenges as they criticized the report's conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)