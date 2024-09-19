Europe's Top Court Challenges Booking.com's Price Parity Clauses

Europe's highest court has ruled that Booking.com's restrictions against hotels offering lower rates on their websites or through rival platforms are unnecessary and may hinder competition within the industry.

The European Court of Justice examined the parity clauses, commonly included in contracts between online booking sites and hotels, that have prompted regulatory scrutiny across multiple European countries. While Germany bans these clauses, the European Union's overarching regulations permit certain restrictions for hotels' websites.

Enforced by the Digital Markets Act, which targets large online platforms like Booking.com, these bans are designed to maintain a competitive landscape. The court stated that there was no justification for parity clauses and that they fail to uphold Booking.com's economic viability. Despite this, the clauses are not deemed anti-competitive under EU laws, causing disappointment among Booking Holdings representatives.

