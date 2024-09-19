Sudanese Refugees Face Legal and Social Hurdles in Egypt
Sudanese refugees in Egypt are grappling with a new law requiring them to regularise their status by the end of September, amid rising xenophobia and economic strain. Many fear arrest and deportation, while others struggle to afford the administrative fees or face prolonged waits for residency permits.
The Sudanese refugee crisis is intensifying in Egypt as a new law obligates refugees to regularise their status by the end of September. This law imposes hefty administrative fees and has created a legal limbo for many refugees, who cannot afford the process.
The UNHCR has noted a significant surge in the number of Sudanese refugees seeking asylum, placing immense strain on its services. From 800 individuals per day, the number has skyrocketed to around 4,000 daily since the start of Sudan's war. Despite obtaining asylum identification cards, refugees still face risks of arrest and deportation, and social xenophobia has added to their woes.
Adding to the complexity, Egypt's suspension of a treaty that allowed visa-free access for certain Sudanese has exacerbated the situation. Many refugees now resort to perilous desert crossings to enter Egypt, highlighting the dire need for more comprehensive support and legal frameworks to manage the refugee influx.
