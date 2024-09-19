Left Menu

Sudanese Refugees Face Legal and Social Hurdles in Egypt

Sudanese refugees in Egypt are grappling with a new law requiring them to regularise their status by the end of September, amid rising xenophobia and economic strain. Many fear arrest and deportation, while others struggle to afford the administrative fees or face prolonged waits for residency permits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:47 IST
Sudanese Refugees Face Legal and Social Hurdles in Egypt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SUDANESE REFUGEES FACE LEGAL AND SOCIAL HURDLES IN EGYPT

The Sudanese refugee crisis is intensifying in Egypt as a new law obligates refugees to regularise their status by the end of September. This law imposes hefty administrative fees and has created a legal limbo for many refugees, who cannot afford the process.

The UNHCR has noted a significant surge in the number of Sudanese refugees seeking asylum, placing immense strain on its services. From 800 individuals per day, the number has skyrocketed to around 4,000 daily since the start of Sudan's war. Despite obtaining asylum identification cards, refugees still face risks of arrest and deportation, and social xenophobia has added to their woes.

Adding to the complexity, Egypt's suspension of a treaty that allowed visa-free access for certain Sudanese has exacerbated the situation. Many refugees now resort to perilous desert crossings to enter Egypt, highlighting the dire need for more comprehensive support and legal frameworks to manage the refugee influx.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024