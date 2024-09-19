Ministers Launch 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' Initiative at Pune College

In a significant move to engage the youth in India’s development goals, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs, and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, addressed students at SP College in Pune, Maharashtra today. Speaking at the launch of the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' initiative, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into a developed country by 2047, stressing the crucial role of youth in achieving this ambitious goal. Key Highlights from the Event:

Initiative Launch: The 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' initiative was officially launched from Maharashtra, aiming to foster interactions with students across various colleges in the state. This program will guide the youth on their responsibilities and contributions towards realizing the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya’s Address: Dr. Mandaviya praised SP College’s rich history and its contributions to the nation through its illustrious alumni. He emphasized that the envisioned development of India will be propelled by the strengths and capabilities of bright students like those at SP College. He also highlighted the government’s youth-centric policies and planned development strategies designed to meet the 2047 target.

Union Minister of State's Appeal: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Ms. Raksha Khadse, urged students to register on the My Bharat Portal, which offers them a platform to contribute to the nation’s development. She expressed confidence in the ability of students to drive significant progress through collective and incremental efforts.

Olympic Inspiration: Olympic bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale shared his inspiring journey and encouraged athletes to leverage the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' schemes that support and motivate players. His speech highlighted the importance of utilizing available resources to achieve excellence in sports.

Environmental Initiative: As part of the event, dignitaries participated in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative by planting trees on the college premises, symbolizing a commitment to environmental sustainability.

Additional Attendees:

The event was also graced by Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs, Shri Nitish Mishra, and Shikshan Prasarak Mandali President, Shri S. K. Jain, among other distinguished guests.

The 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' initiative is expected to catalyze student engagement and foster a sense of responsibility among the youth towards India's developmental objectives, aligning with the broader national vision for 2047.