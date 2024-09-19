Mumbai Court Rebukes Taloja Jail Superintendent Over 13/7 Blasts Case Non-Compliance
A special MCOCA court in Mumbai criticized the Taloja jail superintendent for failing to physically produce 13/7 serial blasts case accused Nadeem Shaikh despite multiple orders. Judge BD Shelke demanded an explanation within a week or face contempt proceedings. The court is recording witness testimonies in the 2011 blasts case.
A special MCOCA court in Mumbai sharply criticized the Taloja jail superintendent on Thursday for not physically presenting Nadeem Shaikh, an accused in the 13/7 serial blasts case, despite repeated orders.
Judge BD Shelke directed the prison superintendent to explain within a week why contempt proceedings should not be commenced against him for failing to comply with court orders.
The court is actively recording witness testimonies, with 123 witnesses examined to date in connection to the horrific blasts of July 13, 2011, that devastated Mumbai's crowded areas, resulting in 21 deaths and 141 injuries.
