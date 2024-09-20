Russia Defends Arctic Interests Amidst NATO and US Tensions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pledged in a recent interview to defend Russian interests in the Arctic from increasing NATO and US military exercises. Lavrov's comments come in response to a new Pentagon strategy on Arctic activity and assert Russia's readiness in military and political terms.
In an interview featured in a series of documentaries, Lavrov highlighted Russia's readiness to counter these increasing activities, asserting the country's preparedness in military, political, and military-technical areas.
This declaration comes on the heels of a new Pentagon strategy on the Arctic that points to heightened Russian activity and cooperation with China, leading Moscow to accuse the US of exacerbating tensions in the region.
