Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that Moscow is prepared to defend its interests in the Arctic, both diplomatically and militarily, amidst rising NATO and US military exercises in the region.

In an interview featured in a series of documentaries, Lavrov highlighted Russia's readiness to counter these increasing activities, asserting the country's preparedness in military, political, and military-technical areas.

This declaration comes on the heels of a new Pentagon strategy on the Arctic that points to heightened Russian activity and cooperation with China, leading Moscow to accuse the US of exacerbating tensions in the region.

