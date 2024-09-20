Left Menu

Russia Defends Arctic Interests Amidst NATO and US Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pledged in a recent interview to defend Russian interests in the Arctic from increasing NATO and US military exercises. Lavrov's comments come in response to a new Pentagon strategy on Arctic activity and assert Russia's readiness in military and political terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 04:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 04:58 IST
Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that Moscow is prepared to defend its interests in the Arctic, both diplomatically and militarily, amidst rising NATO and US military exercises in the region.

In an interview featured in a series of documentaries, Lavrov highlighted Russia's readiness to counter these increasing activities, asserting the country's preparedness in military, political, and military-technical areas.

This declaration comes on the heels of a new Pentagon strategy on the Arctic that points to heightened Russian activity and cooperation with China, leading Moscow to accuse the US of exacerbating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

