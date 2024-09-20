Supreme Court Upholds Grounding of SpiceJet Aircraft Engines

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld an order from the Delhi High Court directing low-cost airline SpiceJet to ground three aircraft engines for defaulting on payments to lessors.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra dismissed SpiceJet's appeal against the high court's September 11 verdict.

The Delhi High Court found that SpiceJet had violated an agreed interim arrangement for payment of dues and ordered the grounding of the three engines. The high court's single-judge bench had initially directed the grounding on August 14, following pleas from lessors Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS.

