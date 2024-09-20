U.N. Calls for Immediate De-escalation amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon urged immediate de-escalation as hostilities continued at the Lebanese-Israeli border following Israel's most intense airstrikes in nearly a year. These airstrikes targeted Hezbollah rocket launchers, marking the heaviest attacks since hostilities began last October.

Triggered by the Gaza war, the conflict has escalated sharply, with Hezbollah facing a major attack that killed 37 people and wounded thousands. The UNIFIL peacekeeping force in south Lebanon reported a significant intensification of hostilities over the past 12 hours.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti expressed concern over the escalation across the Blue Line, urging all actors to de-escalate immediately. Israeli airstrikes on Friday targeted three villages in south Lebanon, with no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The U.S. has warned against further escalation, advocating for a diplomatic solution.

