U.N. Calls for Immediate De-escalation amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon have called for immediate de-escalation as hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah intensify. Recent Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah rocket launchers, leading to a severe increase in conflict. The ongoing violence has resulted in significant casualties and displacement, raising concerns about a broader regional escalation.
U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon urged immediate de-escalation as hostilities continued at the Lebanese-Israeli border following Israel's most intense airstrikes in nearly a year. These airstrikes targeted Hezbollah rocket launchers, marking the heaviest attacks since hostilities began last October.
Triggered by the Gaza war, the conflict has escalated sharply, with Hezbollah facing a major attack that killed 37 people and wounded thousands. The UNIFIL peacekeeping force in south Lebanon reported a significant intensification of hostilities over the past 12 hours.
UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti expressed concern over the escalation across the Blue Line, urging all actors to de-escalate immediately. Israeli airstrikes on Friday targeted three villages in south Lebanon, with no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The U.S. has warned against further escalation, advocating for a diplomatic solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Airstrikes in Tubas Leave Six Palestinians Dead
Top US Military Leaders Meet in Germany to Discuss Ukraine’s Defense Amid Deadly Airstrikes
Airstrikes: Airlines Brace as EASA Directs Immediate Airbus A350-1000 Engine Inspections
Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Gaza Tent Camp, 65 Casualties Reported
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Air Strikes Kill 61