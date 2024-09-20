Global Food Regulators Summit 2024: JP Nadda Emphasizes Need for Stronger Food Safety Systems

On September 20, 2024, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the second edition of the Global Food Regulators Summit 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The summit, organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, runs alongside the World Food India 2024 event hosted by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The goal of the summit is to create a global platform for food regulators to exchange knowledge and enhance food safety systems and regulatory frameworks across the food value chain.

Aligning Food Safety with Global Standards

In his keynote address, Shri JP Nadda highlighted India’s commitment to the global vision of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (One Earth, One Family, One Future), first introduced during the inaugural edition of the summit in 2023. He quoted an ancient Indian scripture to underscore the connection between pure food, mental clarity, and overall well-being.

Nadda stressed the increasing role of food regulators in the face of global challenges like foodborne illnesses, nutraceutical safety, novel foods, and microplastics, all while striving for sustainability. He commended FSSAI and the Ministry for their proactive approach in harmonizing India’s food safety standards with international benchmarks, including the Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for pesticides in line with Codex standards.

India’s Leading Role in Global Food Safety Efforts

The Union Minister also highlighted India’s active role in strengthening food safety systems in neighboring countries such as Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. He noted the importance of adopting alternative measures like organic farming and plastic waste reduction to address environmental challenges.

The summit marks India’s efforts to support global regulatory harmonization, enhance food safety infrastructure, and promote safe and nutritious food through initiatives such as fortifying rice to combat micro-nutrient deficiencies.

Fostering Innovation and Collaboration for Global Food Safety

Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi, also present at the event, commended FSSAI’s efforts in organizing the summit for the second consecutive year. He emphasized the importance of global dialogue on food safety, highlighting initiatives like the Eat Right campaign and the promotion of millets as key government programs aimed at ensuring safe, quality food for all.

During the event, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), addressed the gathering virtually, stressing the global food system’s challenges due to climate change and the critical role of national food regulators in harmonizing policies globally.

New Initiatives Launched to Transform Food Safety Systems

Several key initiatives were launched during the summit, including:

Food Import Rejection Alerts (FIRA): An online portal to notify the public and authorities about food import rejections at Indian borders.

Food Import Clearance System 2.0 (FICS 2.0): A revamped system for faster and more transparent food import processing.

‘Flavours of Shree Anna – Sehat aur Swaad Ke Sang’: A 13-episode millet recipe show on Doordarshan, promoting the health benefits of millet-based diets.

Additionally, the State Food Safety Index (SFSI) 2024 was released, with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, and Nagaland topping the list for food safety performance.

Engaging International Stakeholders

The summit brought together over 70 international stakeholders, including representatives from WHO, the World Trade Organization (WTO), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and Codex Alimentarius Commission. It is expected to attract over 5,000 physical attendees and over 1,50,000 virtual participants from across the globe.

Senior officials, including Shri G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO of FSSAI, and Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary of Health, attended the event, emphasizing the critical importance of technology and innovation in strengthening food safety systems.