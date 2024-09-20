Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Mutual Respect Among Constitutional Wings

The Supreme Court emphasized the need for mutual respect among the judiciary, legislature, and executive on Friday, following Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's comments about bail granted to BRS leader K Kavitha. The court stressed that unwarranted comments create unnecessary friction and advised caution in public remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:13 IST
On Friday, the Supreme Court of India underscored the imperative for mutual respect among the judiciary, legislature, and executive, emphasizing that 'unwarranted comments' can lead to unnecessary friction.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan remarked that while fair criticism of judgments is welcome, individuals should avoid transgressing limits when commenting on court orders.

The court's observation arose during a hearing concerning Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's statements about the apex court granting bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in connection to an alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Although Reddy tendered an apology and the court chose not to proceed further, it reiterated the importance of constitutional functionaries performing their duties within their constitutional boundaries. The controversy originated amid a trial transfer plea in a 2015 cash-for-votes case involving Reddy.

Despite its refusal to transfer the trial from Telangana to Bhopal, the court directed Reddy to refrain from interfering in the case proceedings. The incident followed Reddy's controversial remarks suggesting a 'deal' between BJP and BRS for Kavitha's bail, comments which he later retracted and apologized for.

Reddy also expressed his highest regard for the judiciary in a subsequent post on X, asserting that his remarks had been taken out of context and issued an 'unconditional regret.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

