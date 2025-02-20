Left Menu

Trump's Executive Orders Shake Up Federal Funding and Regulations

President Donald Trump issued new executive orders to stop federal funding for illegal immigration and to review regulations deemed excessive. The orders also target advisory committees for elimination, affecting organizations promoting peace and development. Announcements were made aboard Air Force One during a flight to Washington.

Updated: 20-02-2025 08:36 IST
President Donald Trump took significant steps to reshape federal funding and regulations, issuing a new batch of executive orders on Wednesday. Key among these orders is a measure that prevents taxpayer money from supporting illegal immigration, directing agencies to identify federally funded programs that provide such support.

Another order mandates a comprehensive review of all federal regulations, empowering agency heads to work with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. The administration aims to overturn regulations perceived as inconsistent with its policies in a bid to streamline government operations, a move already encountering legal pushbacks.

In addition, Trump targeted several advisory committees and independent agencies for dissolution. Affected entities include the United States Institute for Peace and development foundations focusing on Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa. These announcements were made aboard Air Force One en route from Florida to Washington.

