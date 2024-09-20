Dean Macpherson Welcomes Court Order to Evict Occupants from Castle of Good Hope

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has welcomed a recent court ruling that mandates the eviction of unlawful occupants from the Castle of Good Hope by 17 October 2024. The Western Cape High Court granted the eviction order to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), giving the department the authority to vacate the premises and proceed with further evictions if necessary.

The City of Cape Town has offered transitional shelter to the displaced occupants at its Safe Space facilities, providing access to warm beds, meals, medical care, substance abuse treatment, and personal development programs. These shelters aim to help individuals transition away from living on the streets while offering dignified support through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

Minister Macpherson emphasized the importance of the eviction in maintaining public assets like the Castle of Good Hope, a historical site and key tourism attraction in Cape Town. "The eviction order serves as a boost for Cape Town’s economy, particularly ahead of the busy summer tourism season. State assets like the Castle of Good Hope should be preserved and used for the public good, not allowed to decay or be occupied unlawfully," he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the castle suffered from unlawful occupation and vandalism, contributing to larger issues of crime and grime in the area. Macpherson highlighted the broader impact on municipalities, stating, "The occupation and decay of state buildings nationwide create problems by attracting crime, something we've also seen at the Castle of Good Hope."

The minister stressed the castle’s historical significance and its role in generating tourism revenue, which contributes to much-needed job creation in the region. "The castle is a crucial part of South Africa’s history, and safeguarding it is essential for future generations," he added.

In addition to the eviction, Macpherson will join City of Cape Town Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on a tour of key sites such as the Grand Parade and Hout Bay Harbour. The tour will also include discussions on addressing the problem of hijacked and decaying state-owned properties in the city.

Macpherson reaffirmed his commitment to collaboration between the DPWI and local municipalities. "I am looking forward to signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mayor of eThekwini and similarly working with the City of Cape Town to address hijacked properties. Our goal is to turn South Africa into a construction site, using public assets for the public good and contributing to economic growth and job creation. Let’s build South Africa together," he concluded.