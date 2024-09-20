Exploding Pagers and Walkie-Talkies Devastate Hezbollah Strongholds in Coordinated Attacks
Lebanon's Hezbollah distributed Gold Apollo branded pagers that exploded in coordinated attacks, killing 37 and injuring over 3,000. Walkie-talkies rigged with explosives followed, causing further devastation and casualties. The attacks have been linked to Israeli interference, severely impacting Hezbollah's reputation and operational security.
Coordinated attacks involving explosive-rigged pagers and walkie-talkies have devastated Lebanon's Hezbollah strongholds, resulting in 37 deaths and over 3,000 injuries. The incidents, which unfolded last week, have been linked to Israeli interference, sources say.
Exploding pagers were first distributed on Monday, and subsequent explosions occurred in south Lebanon, Beirut's suburbs, and the Bekaa valley. The walkie-talkie blasts on Wednesday proved deadlier, killing 25 and injuring at least 650, heightening concerns of further breaches.
Hezbollah's intelligence sweep and subsequent investigations reveal significant oversights in detecting the explosives, which has tarnished the group's formidable reputation. Hezbollah suspects Israel of orchestrating the attacks, as tensions heighten amid a history of conflict.
