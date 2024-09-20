Pakistan's New Ordinance: Chief Justice's Enhanced Powers Amid Judiciary-Government Tensions

The Pakistan government on Friday promulgated an ordinance that boosts the Chief Justice's authority in appointing cases.

President Asif Ali Zardari signed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance 2024 into law, following a Cabinet nod chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The previous Supreme Court Act 2023 had curtailed the Chief Justice's powers to take suo motu actions unilaterally. The new ordinance, however, reinstates greater control by allowing the top judge to nominate judges in a three-member committee to handle cases, potentially influencing contentious legal matters by simple majority.

Experts suggest this move aims to empower Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to shape bench formations during his tenure. The ordinance's enactment amid tensions between the judiciary and government, particularly over PTI's reserved seats, adds further complexity to the legislative landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)