Left Menu

Pakistan's Economic Resilience: A Year Under Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted efforts to prevent Pakistan's default on IMF loans during his one-year government tenure. Despite opposition, achievements included securing a USD 7 billion IMF package and positive economic indicators. Sharif promised to eliminate terrorism and steer Pakistan towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:53 IST
Pakistan's Economic Resilience: A Year Under Shehbaz Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif marked his government's first year in office by emphasizing efforts to prevent Pakistan from defaulting on its IMF loans. At a special cabinet meeting, he outlined achievements amid economic challenges and highlighted the positive impact of securing a USD 7 billion assistance package from the IMF.

Sharif noted the vital role of diplomatic engagements, alongside army chief General Asim Munir, in garnering international support to avert default. He acknowledged improvement in Pakistan's macroeconomic indicators and pledged to eliminate terrorism, crucial for attracting foreign investment and securing national development.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar cited an end to Pakistan's diplomatic isolation, marking milestones like its UN Security Council membership and hosting global conferences. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb reported a strong performance in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and outlined upcoming economic reforms, including rightsizing government ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025