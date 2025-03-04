Pakistan's Economic Resilience: A Year Under Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif marked his government's first year in office by emphasizing efforts to prevent Pakistan from defaulting on its IMF loans. At a special cabinet meeting, he outlined achievements amid economic challenges and highlighted the positive impact of securing a USD 7 billion assistance package from the IMF.

Sharif noted the vital role of diplomatic engagements, alongside army chief General Asim Munir, in garnering international support to avert default. He acknowledged improvement in Pakistan's macroeconomic indicators and pledged to eliminate terrorism, crucial for attracting foreign investment and securing national development.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar cited an end to Pakistan's diplomatic isolation, marking milestones like its UN Security Council membership and hosting global conferences. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb reported a strong performance in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and outlined upcoming economic reforms, including rightsizing government ministries.

