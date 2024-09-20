Israeli Military Conducts Targeted Strike in Beirut
The Israeli military executed a targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, with no immediate changes in defense guidelines on home ground. Hezbollah's media reported the attack, and a thick smoke cloud was observed rising over the capital, following a loud explosion.
The Israeli military said it carried out a 'targeted strike' in the Lebanese capital on Friday, while two security sources told Reuters the southern suburbs of Beirut had been hit.
Hezbollah's al-Manar TV reported 'an attack' on the area. 'The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) conducted a targeted strike in Beirut. At this moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines,' the Israeli military said, providing no further details.
A thick cloud of smoke could be seen rising over the capital, according to a Reuters live feed, after residents said they heard a loud blast.
