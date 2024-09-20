Israeli Strike Targets Senior Hezbollah Figure
An Israeli strike targeted a senior Hezbollah figure, according to two security sources. The sources could not confirm the identity or the status of the targeted individual.
An Israeli strike targeted a senior Hezbollah figure, according to two security sources who spoke to Reuters on Friday.
Details about the targeted individual remain unclear, as the sources could not immediately confirm their identity or whether they had been killed.
The situation is under close observation as more information becomes available.
(With inputs from agencies.)
