Israeli Strike Targets Senior Hezbollah Figure

An Israeli strike targeted a senior Hezbollah figure, according to two security sources. The sources could not confirm the identity or the status of the targeted individual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:49 IST
An Israeli strike targeted a senior Hezbollah figure, according to two security sources who spoke to Reuters on Friday.

Details about the targeted individual remain unclear, as the sources could not immediately confirm their identity or whether they had been killed.

The situation is under close observation as more information becomes available.

