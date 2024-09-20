UK's COBR Committee Addresses Lebanese Crisis
Britain's foreign minister David Lammy chaired a COBR emergency committee meeting to discuss the current situation in Lebanon, highlighting the risk of escalation and ongoing preparedness work.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:10 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy led an emergency session of the government's COBR committee on Friday, focusing on the escalating crisis in Lebanon.
The Foreign Office announced that Lammy chaired the meeting to review the developing situation and discuss preparedness strategies given the high risk of further escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
KT Rama Rao Slams Congress Government: Alarming Agriculture Crisis and Sacked Teachers
Debt Crisis Sparks Social Unrest in Africa: Guterres Calls for Financial Reforms
Unprecedented Arrest Deepens Political Crisis in Pakistan
Africa's Climate Crisis: A Call for Increased Investment
Political Crisis Intensifies: Ex-Spy Chief’s Arrest Amplifies Tensions in Pakistan