Left Menu

Terrorist Attack Shatters Rotterdam: One Dead, One Wounded in Stabbing Incident

A 22-year-old man is suspected of murder and attempted murder with terrorist intent after a fatal stabbing in Rotterdam. The attack left a 32-year-old man dead and a 33-year-old man wounded. The suspect, with prior violent crime convictions, lives in Amersfoort and is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:25 IST
Terrorist Attack Shatters Rotterdam: One Dead, One Wounded in Stabbing Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking incident that has left Rotterdam reeling, a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder with terrorist intent, prosecutors revealed on Friday. The attack left one person dead and another seriously wounded.

The Rotterdam Public Prosecution Service disclosed that investigations into the unnamed suspect suggest an ideological motive, citing his repeated exclamations of 'Allahu Akbar' during the attack. The suspect is also said to have previous convictions for violent crimes.

Amid heightened security concerns, the suspect will be arraigned on Monday as the investigation continues. The Dutch terror threat level remains at four, indicating a realistic possibility of an attack. The incident occurs in the wake of a similar terror attack in Germany last month, heightening regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024