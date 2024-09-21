Left Menu

U.S. Officials Address Sikh Community Concerns Amidst India Relations

Senior U.S. officials met with Sikh advocates to discuss threats facing Sikhs in the United States, including a foiled murder plot against a prominent activist. The meeting aimed to update the community on ongoing diplomatic dialogues with India and government efforts to protect Sikhs from transnational repression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 03:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 03:39 IST
U.S. Officials Address Sikh Community Concerns Amidst India Relations

Senior U.S. officials convened with Sikh advocates on Thursday to deliberate over the rising threats against Sikhs in the United States, inspired by the disruptions linked to a thwarted murder plot targeting a renowned activist last year, several attendees conveyed to Reuters.

The session, attended by senior White House and U.S. intelligence figures, took place two days prior to President Joe Biden's scheduled meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The U.S. has been urging India to delve deeper into the murder conspiracy against dual U.S.-Canadian citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, while pursuing its own inquiry into India's alleged involvement. The officials shared updates about ongoing discussions with India in a confidential dialogue overseen by the National Security Council, as per the attendees.

The U.S. authorities are emphasizing their dedication to shielding Americans from 'transnational repression,' and continue to educate local police about threats, encouraging Sikh individuals to report any intimidations. This dialogue comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canadian intelligence probing into allegations of Indian government's involvement in the June 2023 murder of Canadian Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024