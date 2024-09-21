U.S. Officials Address Sikh Community Concerns Amidst India Relations

Senior U.S. officials convened with Sikh advocates on Thursday to deliberate over the rising threats against Sikhs in the United States, inspired by the disruptions linked to a thwarted murder plot targeting a renowned activist last year, several attendees conveyed to Reuters.

The session, attended by senior White House and U.S. intelligence figures, took place two days prior to President Joe Biden's scheduled meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The U.S. has been urging India to delve deeper into the murder conspiracy against dual U.S.-Canadian citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, while pursuing its own inquiry into India's alleged involvement. The officials shared updates about ongoing discussions with India in a confidential dialogue overseen by the National Security Council, as per the attendees.

The U.S. authorities are emphasizing their dedication to shielding Americans from 'transnational repression,' and continue to educate local police about threats, encouraging Sikh individuals to report any intimidations. This dialogue comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canadian intelligence probing into allegations of Indian government's involvement in the June 2023 murder of Canadian Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

(With inputs from agencies.)