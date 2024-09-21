Left Menu

South Carolina Resumes Executions After 13-Year Pause, Inmate Freddie Owens Executed

South Carolina resumed executions after a 13-year hiatus, administering a lethal injection to Freddie Owens, convicted of killing a clerk during a 1997 robbery. Owens' last-minute appeals were denied, including a petition to the US Supreme Court. He was executed after Governor McMaster declined to commute his sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbia | Updated: 21-09-2024 04:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 04:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

South Carolina resumed its death penalty protocol after a 13-year hiatus by executing inmate Freddie Owens. Owens, convicted for the 1997 murder of a Greenville convenience store clerk, faced a barrage of last-minute appeals, all of which were denied, including a petition to the US Supreme Court.

His final hope rested with Governor Henry McMaster, who after careful review, denied Owens' clemency request. Owens was pronounced dead at 6:55 pm, reinstating the state's lethal injection protocol.

This marks the first of potentially several pending executions in South Carolina, signifying a return to regular capital punishment procedures after legislative efforts to secure drug supplies and update execution methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

