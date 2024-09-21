South Carolina Resumes Executions After 13-Year Pause, Inmate Freddie Owens Executed

South Carolina resumed its death penalty protocol after a 13-year hiatus by executing inmate Freddie Owens. Owens, convicted for the 1997 murder of a Greenville convenience store clerk, faced a barrage of last-minute appeals, all of which were denied, including a petition to the US Supreme Court.

His final hope rested with Governor Henry McMaster, who after careful review, denied Owens' clemency request. Owens was pronounced dead at 6:55 pm, reinstating the state's lethal injection protocol.

This marks the first of potentially several pending executions in South Carolina, signifying a return to regular capital punishment procedures after legislative efforts to secure drug supplies and update execution methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)