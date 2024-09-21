Federal Judge Blocks Tennessee's Abortion Law Amid Legal Battle

A federal judge has intervened to temporarily halt Tennessee's enforcement of a law requiring minors to get parental permission for an abortion. The decision underscores constitutional concerns, particularly around free speech.

US District Judge Aleta Trauger's ruling noted that the state cannot criminalize adult communication about legal abortion options, even in a state with strict abortion bans. This law will remain on hold as it proceeds through the courts. The law, which took effect on July 1, did not include exemptions for minors who may have been raped by their parents.

Meanwhile, Tennessee's law follows a similar 'abortion trafficking' statute in Idaho, also blocked by a federal judge. The ongoing lawsuits challenge these restrictions as unconstitutional and vague. The legal discourse now awaits further court decisions regarding Tennessee's abortion ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)