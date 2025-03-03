Supreme Court Declines Free Speech Case on Bias Policies

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday opted not to hear a challenge from a conservative group against Indiana University's bias incident reporting policy, citing free speech grounds. The conservative organization, Speech First, claimed the policy violates First Amendment rights, but lower courts ruled against them.

Indiana University's policy requires students to report conduct motivated by bias or prejudice, sparking debate amid U.S. culture wars over free speech on campuses. Some liberals argue the need to counter hate speech, while conservatives view these policies as an attempt to silence right-wing perspectives.

Federal courts, including the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ruled against Speech First, citing a lack of legal standing. The group has previously challenged similar policies at several other universities, arguing they chill open discourse central to higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)