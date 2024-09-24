Escalating Conflict: Israel Launches Major Airstrikes Against Hezbollah in Lebanon
In a significant escalation, Israel has launched extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of 492 people and causing tens of thousands to flee. The Israeli military targeted weapons storage and command posts, while Israeli officials emphasized the campaign's aim to prevent a broader war involving Iran.
Israel accelerated its military campaign against Hezbollah by launching airstrikes across Lebanon on Monday, leading to the deaths of 492 people and displacing tens of thousands, as reported by Lebanese authorities. This marked the deadliest day in Lebanon for decades. The strikes were part of an effort to disrupt Hezbollah's operations amid heightened cross-border hostilities.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video statement aimed at the Lebanese populace, emphasizing that Israel's conflict is with Hezbollah, not Lebanese civilians. Families fled from southern Lebanon, packing onto crowded vehicles and trekking towards safer areas amidst the chaos.
The international community urged restraint as fears grew of a wider conflict involving Iran and other regional powers. The U.S., Saudi Arabia, and other nations called for immediate de-escalation. However, Israeli officials indicated that the intensified airstrikes were a strategic move to push Hezbollah towards a diplomatic resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
