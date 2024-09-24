Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israel Launches Major Airstrikes Against Hezbollah in Lebanon

In a significant escalation, Israel has launched extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of 492 people and causing tens of thousands to flee. The Israeli military targeted weapons storage and command posts, while Israeli officials emphasized the campaign's aim to prevent a broader war involving Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 04:34 IST
Escalating Conflict: Israel Launches Major Airstrikes Against Hezbollah in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel accelerated its military campaign against Hezbollah by launching airstrikes across Lebanon on Monday, leading to the deaths of 492 people and displacing tens of thousands, as reported by Lebanese authorities. This marked the deadliest day in Lebanon for decades. The strikes were part of an effort to disrupt Hezbollah's operations amid heightened cross-border hostilities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video statement aimed at the Lebanese populace, emphasizing that Israel's conflict is with Hezbollah, not Lebanese civilians. Families fled from southern Lebanon, packing onto crowded vehicles and trekking towards safer areas amidst the chaos.

The international community urged restraint as fears grew of a wider conflict involving Iran and other regional powers. The U.S., Saudi Arabia, and other nations called for immediate de-escalation. However, Israeli officials indicated that the intensified airstrikes were a strategic move to push Hezbollah towards a diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024