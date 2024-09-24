New Protections for Public Transport Workers Amid Rising Violence

In response to a disturbing rise in abuse and attacks against public transport workers, the New Zealand Government has announced significant measures aimed at enhancing safety for these essential service providers. Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Transport Minister Simeon Brown unveiled a new aggravating factor for offences committed against bus drivers, taxi drivers, and ferry workers, reinforcing the message that such violent behavior will not be tolerated.

"Recent months have shown a worrying trend in violence directed at public transport employees," Mr. Goldsmith stated. "This new measure is part of our comprehensive sentencing reforms, designed to reduce violent crime by 20,000 victims by 2029 and decrease serious repeat youth offending by 15 percent."

Mr. Brown emphasized the importance of ensuring that public transport workers feel safe while serving their communities. "These dedicated individuals often work alone with minimal separation from passengers, making them particularly vulnerable to abuse."

To combat this issue, the Government is allocating $15 million from Budget 2024 to enhance the safety and working environments for bus drivers. This funding aims to implement practical improvements, such as retrofitted safety screens and real-time CCTV monitoring, while also providing better restroom and break facilities for drivers.

"Attacks on drivers and passengers have surged amid an unprecedented crime wave in New Zealand," Mr. Brown said. "The public transport industry has long called for safer work environments, and our Government is responding with concrete solutions."

Local authorities will have the opportunity to apply for funding to support these safety initiatives, ensuring that bus drivers can operate in secure conditions. This focus on safety is essential not only for protecting workers but also for ensuring the reliability of public transport services, allowing Kiwis to travel safely and efficiently.

In light of a horrific attack on a young student aboard a bus in July, the Government is collaborating with the public transport sector to establish new national guidelines for managing passenger safety. "Currently, bus operators each set their own procedures for handling attacks or altercations, leading to inconsistencies that jeopardize the safety of passengers and drivers alike," Mr. Brown explained.

By developing uniform protocols and promoting better safety practices, the Government aims to create a safer environment for both public transport workers and the passengers they serve. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to restore law and order across the country, ensuring that New Zealand's transport systems can operate without fear of violence.