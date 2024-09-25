Left Menu

Hezbollah's Resilient Defense: Tunnels and Missiles Against Israeli Strikes

Hezbollah's sophisticated chain of command, extensive tunnel network, and vast arsenal of missiles have kept it resilient against sustained Israeli strikes. Despite losing top commanders, the group has rapidly replaced them and maintains a robust communication system, making it a formidable opponent. Iran supports Hezbollah's arsenal, which includes advanced weaponry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:47 IST
Hezbollah's sophisticated chain of command, extensive tunnel network, and vast arsenal of missiles have helped the Lebanese militant group withstand unprecedented Israeli strikes, according to three sources familiar with its operations. Despite heavy losses, Hezbollah has quickly replaced top commanders and maintains robust communication systems, making it an extremely resilient force.

Israel's assault on Hezbollah this past week, which included targeting senior commanders and detonating booby-trapped pagers and walkie-talkies, has left the group reeling. On Friday, Israel killed Ibrahim Aqil, the commander who founded and led Hezbollah's elite Radwan force. Over 560 people, including 50 children, have died in air barrages since Monday, Lebanon's health ministry reported.

Hezbollah's rapid organizational response and ongoing rocket attacks show its resilience. Despite the attacks disrupting its operations, the group continues to fire rockets deeper into Israel. Hezbollah's resilience raises fears of a protracted conflict that could involve the U.S. and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

