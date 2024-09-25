Hezbollah's Resilient Defense: Tunnels and Missiles Against Israeli Strikes

Hezbollah's sophisticated chain of command, extensive tunnel network, and vast arsenal of missiles have helped the Lebanese militant group withstand unprecedented Israeli strikes, according to three sources familiar with its operations. Despite heavy losses, Hezbollah has quickly replaced top commanders and maintains robust communication systems, making it an extremely resilient force.

Israel's assault on Hezbollah this past week, which included targeting senior commanders and detonating booby-trapped pagers and walkie-talkies, has left the group reeling. On Friday, Israel killed Ibrahim Aqil, the commander who founded and led Hezbollah's elite Radwan force. Over 560 people, including 50 children, have died in air barrages since Monday, Lebanon's health ministry reported.

Hezbollah's rapid organizational response and ongoing rocket attacks show its resilience. Despite the attacks disrupting its operations, the group continues to fire rockets deeper into Israel. Hezbollah's resilience raises fears of a protracted conflict that could involve the U.S. and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)