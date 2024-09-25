Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay Rs 35 Lakh for Faulty Hip Replacement

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) directed Johnson & Johnson Limited to pay Rs 35 lakh to Purushotham Lohia for medical complications caused by a defective hip replacement. This decision follows the company's recall of the problematic ASR XL devices and the conclusion that its design was faulty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 21:49 IST
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ruled that Johnson & Johnson Limited must pay Rs 35 lakh to a consumer who faced medical issues due to a defective hip replacement device. The device, the DePuy's Acetabular System Resurfacing (ASR XL) hip implant, had been voluntarily recalled in 2010 due to a high failure rate.

Purushotham Lohia, who filed the complaint seeking Rs 5 crore, underwent a revision surgery after his initial procedure with the ASR XL device failed. Despite already receiving Rs 25 lakh for the revision surgery's medical expenses, Lohia continues to suffer from a noticeable limp and is unable to perform his professional duties effectively.

The NCDRC stated that all patients who used the ASR XL implant and required premature revision surgeries are entitled to a minimum compensation of Rs 35 lakh. This includes the Rs 25 lakh already reimbursed. Johnson & Johnson Limited has been given two months to comply with the payment order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

